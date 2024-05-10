Straight Talk: Jitu Patwari Throws Qs, Umang Singar Clears The Air About, Exodus, Groupism, Rife Within Party

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Congress state president Jitu Patwari interviewing Leader of Opposition in assembly Umang Singhar surfaced on social media on Thursday in which the two leaders are seen trying to clear the air about the alleged groupism, internal rifts within the party, exodus of leaders and purported misconceptions being spread by rivals.

The video shot in a moving car surfaced on social media on Thursday. In the over 3 minutes video, Patwari is seen throwing questions at party colleague Umang Singhar and the latter answering to him calmly. Patwari got the video shot a few days ago on Alirajpur-Jobat road.

Patwari- Things are being said that there is groupism between you (Singhar) and the Congress State president (Patwari) or within the party, what do you have to say on this?

Umang- Perturbed by the manner we are taking the youth forward in the state, BJP is spreading rumours. They feel that the youths are awakening and turning towards Congress which is getting stronger. BJP is spreading misconceptions. We both are brothers and have been into politics together since college days. I don't believe in such rumors.

Patwari- Many people left the party, what are your views on this?

Singhar- Some of leaders left fueled by their personal ambitions like Pachauri ji left at 75 years of age, while Ramniwas ji left as he is under huge debts and has to pay them off. Everyone has their own agenda, they prioritized personal interests over faith in the party.

Patwari- BJP claims to win all 29 seats, your take on it?

Umang- The party is showing the dream of winning all 29 seats in the state like it is claiming to surpass 400 in the country. BJP is running on the clutches of 40 allies. Farmers across the country want loan waivers. The farmers are not getting fair market prices for their produce. Every farmer would like to get the legal guarantee of MSP. While BJP offers slogans, we aim to deliver concrete legal guarantees. Our goal is to ensure Rs 8500 to every sister."