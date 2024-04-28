Ujjain: Preparations Underway for Smooth Conduct of Panchkroshi Yatra in District

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 118-km traditional five-day Panchkroshi Yatra will be conducted from May 3 to 7. Different arrangements are being made by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

On Saturday, divisional commissioner Sanjay Gupta, IG Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Navneet Bhasin, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, and SP Pradeep Sharma took stock of the preparations by visiting the halt and sub-halt places of the Panchkroshi Yatra. Officials gave instructions to complete the works like adequate shade, cold drinking water, medicine, ration, and necessary repairs at the halting sites by April 30. Gupta directed the concerned officers to take special care of the facilities of the devotees during the Yatra.

Zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena said that shade will be arranged in about 42,000 sq ft in Pingleshwar. 7 tankers have been installed for drinking water and showers for bathing. A three-bed hospital will also be built. The collector directed that the necessary repair work on the roads should be done expeditiously. Signs should be installed every 2 to 3 km displaying the name and distance of the upcoming stop. Arrangements for drinking water, toilet, and medical care should remain in good condition, he said.