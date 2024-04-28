Ujjain City Crisis: Congress Highlights Urgent Need for Infrastructure Overhaul; Lists Out Burning Issues

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee's (AICC) media coordinator, Rajesh Tiwari (New Delhi), here on Saturday said that the Sankalp Patra or Nyay Patra of the Congress is the draft for the equitable development of the country.

"Our party is for the youth, farmers, unemployed, small cottage entrepreneurs, laborers, students, women, and the country. The people of the country want to ask some questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been ruling the country for the last 10 years," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari talked at length about the issues of Ujjain city. He said that the number of sanitation workers is very less here. The work was done on a contract basis but the workers have not been paid for the last four months.

Most street lights in the city are non-functional, tape water is supplied on alternate-day basis and that too with low pressure. There is a burning problem of water in the city. The whole city is worried about water. The construction work of roads, drains, and footpaths in the city has almost stopped because around Rs 60 crore has not been paid to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation contractors for the last three years. Madhya Pradesh government is also not paying around Rs 100 crore to Ujjain.

Tiwari further said that the underground sewer pipeline laying work has been going on for the last 6 years under the aegis of Tata Company, but there is no progress in the work. Accidents are going on continuously. Many people have died.

Moreover, the streets of the entire city are dug up in repairs have not been done. All the gardens of Ujjain have almost been destroyed. The entire city is infested with mosquitoes. There is no resource to catch the stray animals nor is there a place to keep them. The entire city is suffering from the traffic system.