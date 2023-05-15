 WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

In the video, cheetah Jwala can be seen lying down and feeding milk to two of her cubs, while the other two can be seen having fun.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her cubs at MP's Kuno National Park |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): It was an awwdorable moment at Kuno National Park when four cheetah cubs were spotted playing with their mother Jwala (formerly Siyaya). A video of this endearing moment came to fore on Sunday.   

In the video, cheetah Jwala can be seen lying down and feeding milk to two of her cubs, while the other two can be seen playing with her. Officials of Kuno National Park confirmed this video and said that the video is of female cheetah Jwala and her four cubs who are completely healthy.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 3 abandoned leopard cubs found in Shahdol jungle
article-image

On September 17, last year,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 8 cheetahs brought from Namibia in the enclosure of Kuno National Park on his birthday. Among those 8 cheetahs was the female Cheetah Jwala who was earlier called Siyaya.

Jwala and her cubs safe and healthy

On March 29, Jwala gave birth to four cubs, the first picture of which was revealed when the cubs were very small and their eyes were not even opened properly. 

On the other hand, in the video released on Sunday, the cubs have gotten much bigger than before and are able to run and play along. 

District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Verma said that the female cheetah Jwala and her four cubs are completely safe and healthy.

Read Also
Bhopal: Doctor booked for humiliating employee on social media
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

On Cam: Furious over wife's affair, husband teams up with villagers, garlands the couple with shoes...

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles

Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles

Bhopal: Residents dump garbage near water tank

Bhopal: Residents dump garbage near water tank