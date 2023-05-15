WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her adorable cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

WATCH: Cheetah Jwala spotted playing with her cubs at MP's Kuno National Park |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): It was an awwdorable moment at Kuno National Park when four cheetah cubs were spotted playing with their mother Jwala (formerly Siyaya). A video of this endearing moment came to fore on Sunday.

In the video, cheetah Jwala can be seen lying down and feeding milk to two of her cubs, while the other two can be seen playing with her. Officials of Kuno National Park confirmed this video and said that the video is of female cheetah Jwala and her four cubs who are completely healthy.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 3 abandoned leopard cubs found in Shahdol jungle

On September 17, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 8 cheetahs brought from Namibia in the enclosure of Kuno National Park on his birthday. Among those 8 cheetahs was the female Cheetah Jwala who was earlier called Siyaya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jwala and her cubs safe and healthy

On March 29, Jwala gave birth to four cubs, the first picture of which was revealed when the cubs were very small and their eyes were not even opened properly.

On the other hand, in the video released on Sunday, the cubs have gotten much bigger than before and are able to run and play along.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Verma said that the female cheetah Jwala and her four cubs are completely safe and healthy.