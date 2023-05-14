Bhopal: Doctor booked for humiliating employee on social media

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Anusuchit Jaati Janjaati police (AJAK police) of the city have registered a case against a doctor of a private hospital in Katara Hills for humiliating his employee on social media by making casteist remarks at him, the police said on Sunday. According to AJAK police, the complainant Neeraj Ahirwar (28) is an employee at the pathology lab at a private hospital in Bhopal, who was not receiving salary from the past few months.

He was troubled due to the same and often used to approach Dr Vivek Tiwari posted at the hospital in this regard. When Tiwari was fed up of Ahirwar, he wrote a humiliating post on him on social media. He wrote objectionable comments about the caste that Ahirwar belongs to, and circulated the message in various groups as well.

Ahirwar then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused doctor. The cops have registered a case against Dr Tiwari and have launched a probe into the case. A report of the same has been shared with the top officials, the police said.