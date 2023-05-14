Bhopal: Passengers demand to run Vande Bharat Express everyday; here's why it might not happen anytime soon

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vande Bharat Express running from Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, Delhi and the services being provided in it are gaining much traction among the passengers. Impressed by these amenities, there is a demand to run Vande Bharat Express on Saturdays as well.

However, according to a Nai Dunia report, this demand can only be fulfilled when the train gets another rake. Rake is the set of coaches allotted for the train and the composition it gets. The railway board is considering this demand.

Rake necessary for maintenance

Maintenance is required after the rake of any train has covered the prescribed distance. For the existing rake of Vande Bharat Express, this distance is 10,000 kms, which it covers every week from Monday to Sunday except for Saturday.

On every Saturday, all the coaches of the train are checked and wherever improvements are needed, they are done. This whole process takes 10 to 12 hours. If the Vande Bharat Express runs daily, there will be no time for maintenance.

Railway Board considering the demand

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20171) departs from Rani Kamlapati station at 5.40 am and reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin at 1.10 pm. This train departs from Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 2.40 pm and reaches Rani Kamalapati station at 10.10 pm.

An official of the Railway Board said that for the maintenance of Vande Bharat Express, the time between 10.10 am to 5.40 am is available, which is sufficient for general cleanliness but not enough in case major technical deficiencies are found in the coach. This train can be run daily only when one more rake is available.