Bhopal: Shatranj ke Khiladi portrays decadent royalty of Central North India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindi play, Shatranj ke Khiladi, depicting decadent royalty of Central North India was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Saturday evening. The play is based on Munshi Premchnad's classic story penned in 1924. It was part of the inaugural day of five-day event 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya evam Samman Samaroh organised by Iftekhar Cricket Akademi, Bhopal.

Directed by Dinesh Nair, the play was presented by Rang Madhyam Natya Sanstha, Bhopal. It is set around the life of the last independently ruling Nawab Wajid Ali Shah and concludes with British annexation of Nawab's kingdom of Awadh in 1856. Besides, a felicitation function was also held in which director of MP School of Drama Teekam Joshi, poet Badra Vasti, Bishna Chauhan and Priyanka Shakti Thakur were presented BV Karanth Smriti Samman, Habib Tanvir Smriti Samman, Alakhnandan Smriti Samman, and Tom Alter Smriti Samman respectively.