Madhya Pradesh: 3 abandoned leopard cubs found in Shahdol jungle

Representative Image​​ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three abandoned leopard cubs were found in the jungle near Nandana village in Shahdol district on Saturday evening. The forest officials are waiting for their mother to return.

Shahdol forest officers said three leopard cubs were spotted by villagers near Nandana village. The cubs are almost one-week old. The forest officers have restricted the movement of villagers in the area so that leopardess does not get afraid of returning to cubs.

“If leopardess does not return, then cubs may be sent to Mukundpur Rescue Centre situated in Satna,” said a forest officer in Shahdol.

Meanwhile, video showing villagers standing near three cubs has gone viral on the social media. In the video, a villager is heard saying that they could be tiger cubs. When forest officers came to know about the abandoned leopard cubs, they rushed to the spot and asked villagers to leave the area.