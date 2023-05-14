 Bhopal: Weekly Mumbai-Varanasi special train from May 15
Bhopal: Weekly Mumbai-Varanasi special train from May 15

To halt at MP stations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special weekly train from Mumbai to Varanasi will ply from May 15 to June 6 to clear additional passenger traffic during summer.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Banaras Weekly Express Special Train will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chhivki stations in both the directions, according to railway officials.

Train number 01053 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Banaras Weekly Express Special Train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on May 15, May 22, May 29 May and June 5, 2023 (Mondays). It will reach Itarsi at 00.20 hrs the next day, leave Itarsi at 00.30 hrs and will reach Varanasi at 16.05 hrs.

Similarly, train number 01054 Banaras - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Weekly Express will depart from Banaras station at 20.30 hrs on May 16, May 23, May 30 and June 6, 2023 (Tuesdays). It will reach Itarsi at 10.10 hrs the next day, will leave Itarsi at 10.15 hrs and will reach LTT at 23.55 hours.

The train will have 22 coaches including 6 air conditioned Third Class, 8 Sleeper Class, 6 General Class, 1 Generator Car, 1 SLRD.

