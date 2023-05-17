MP: Tiger beheads elderly woman in Seoni, devours her torso

Representative Image | Pixabay

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another man and animal conflict, a tiger attacked an elderly woman in Seoni, beheaded her and devoured her torso.

The incident was reported on Tuesday morning, when the woman was out to pluck tendu leaves from a nearby forest. The gruesome incident has sent shockwaves among the locals.

Forest department officials reached the spot as soon as they received information.

The deceased has been identified as Meera Bai Rane (57), a resident of Kalyan village which falls under the jurisdiction of forest development corporation. She, along with her husband Babulal Rane went out to pluck tendu leaves, a daily routine for them.

The tiger attacked Meera Bai, dragged her into the forest, decapitated her and then devoured her torso. Even after eating the body, the feline remained at the spot for a long time adding to the distress of the locals.

After the incident, locals have urged the forest department team to increase safety measures so that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

On the other hand, the forest officials said that they have increased vigilance in the area and asked the villagers to keep away from the forest.