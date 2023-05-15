WATCH: 3 tiger cubs spotted in Bhopal, forest dept issues advisory to avoid morning and evening walks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three tiger cubs were spotted near a private school in Surya Dev Nagar, Bhopal on Sunday night. The tiger cubs, though cute, have caused much panic and grabbed the attention of the residents.

Following a video of the cubs, the forest department is on-the-site to track the movement of the wildcats. DFO Narendra Pandwa said, “We just came across a video shared by a passer-by showing the cubs on the roadside.”

Further, pugmarks are being traced to find the tigers. Investigation is still in progress. “The tiger cubs possibly belong to the tiger spotted in Army War College, Mhow, recently,” Pandwa said.

Read Also 6 Hill Stations in Madhya Pradesh that are way better than Pachmarhi for your summer break

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following two sightings on CCTV, the forest department had set up two cages. The rescue team has been searching for the striped-animal in and outside the college campus until now.

Since the movement of tigers in the area has been confirmed with the video, the forest department issued an advisory.

“Do not take morning or evening walks and one must try to stay inside as a precautionary measure, as the cubs are here… quite possibly, the tiger spotted earlier in Mhow is as well,” Pandwa said.