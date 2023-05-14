 Indore: ‘Extend due date of VAT assessment of petrol-diesel cases to August’
Indore: ‘Extend due date of VAT assessment of petrol-diesel cases to August’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tax practitioners of the city have demanded an extension of the due date of cases of VAT assessment of petrol-diesel to 31 August 2023. 

The demand was presented by a delegation of MP Tax Law Bar Association (MPTLBA) and Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) during a meeting held with finance minister Jagdish Deora in Bhopal. 

AK Lakhotia, president of CTPA, informed that more than 4000 VAT-assessment cases of petrol and diesel of FY 2020-21 are still pending. The deadline of pending cases expired on April 30 and demanded that it should be extended to August 31. The members thanked the Minister for allowing the filing of returns of petrol and diesel yearly instead of quarterly.

They demanded that similarly returns of the cess levied on petrol and diesel should be allowed to be filed annually. 

The other members of the delegation were Amit Dave, AK Gaur, Manish Tripathi, Nilesh Kushwaha, Amit Tiwari, KK Pandey, Harsh Gupta, and Atul Gupta.

VAT, SGST offices in one place 

Amit Dave, on behalf of the business class and the taxpayers requested the minister that all three offices of the SGST and VAT should be in the same building. At present the offices of VAT department are in two different rented buildings. This is causing a loss of revenue to the government, and taxpayers are facing problems.

