Indore: MP Board Class 5 & 8 evaluation complete, result by May 20

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has completed evaluation of Class 5 and Class 8 answer sheets and now, the process of uploading marks begins. As per the usual schedule, students can expect the result by May 20.

Divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “The evaluation of the answer sheets of the students of the fifth-eighth board examination has been completed.” He added that the number of students is yet to be uploaded on the software at the new portal.

“This work will be completed in the next three to four days,” Sonwani added.

This year, more than one thousand teachers of government and private schools have done the evaluation work. While the state education centre has not yet given the date of the release of the result, it is expected in the last 10 days of May, possibly May 20.

In Indore district, five centres were set up for the evaluation of the answer sheets of class 5 and 8. Government Higher Secondary School Mhow in Mhow, Government Higher Secondary School Mhow in Mhow, Government Excellent Higher Secondary School Mhow in Indore Rural Area, Government Excellent School Sanwer in Depalpur, Sharda Kanya Higher Secondary School in Bhopal district were examined, while all the copies of Indore Urban Area One and Two were examined in Higher Secondary School Nishatpura Bhopal.

About 1,500 teachers and other staff were put on evaluation duty in Indore. By the way, there are very few teachers teaching English medium subjects in government schools of Indore district.

For this, the State Education Centre emphasized on taking the help of teachers at private schools in the evaluation work. About 200 have played the role of evaluators. By the way, 90 thousand children in Indore district have been evaluated in different districts.

According to Sharda Vidyalaya principal Sunaina Sharma, around 2.16 lakh copies had come to the centre for testing. In Sharda School alone, 1.60 lakh were evaluated. According to them, the work of checking the copies of both classes has been completed. Only the number was to be given through the computer.