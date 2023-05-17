MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of bus driver in Bhind on wee hours of Wednesday on suspicion of terror funding.

The NIA sleuths conducted searches at residence of Narendra Singh after series of foreign currency transactions were found in his and his son Jitendra Singh's bank accounts.

Narendra Singh informed cops that his nephew worked abroad and would send money to them for their household expenses.

Police took Jitendra Singh at Andori police station for further interrogation.

The raid comes as a part of NIA searches at more than 100 locations in six states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, over alleged links to terror funding.

The anti-terror agency in close coordination with state police forces conducted these raids at the premises and other places linked to suspects. The raids are still going on.

Notably, NIA has become highly active in the state since last month. On Tuesday, the sleuths conducted searches at the residence of a former SIMI activist Abdul Raqib Qureshi, 33 in Khandwa, on suspicion of his links to the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Similarly, last week NIA conducted raids in Bhopal and Chhindwara and arrested 11 activists of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir. Provocative literature, electronic gadgets and cash were seized from their possession. During the interrogation , it was revealed that the HuT members used 'Love Jihad' to recruit members.

