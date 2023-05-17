 MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding

MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding

This is the second NIA raid in Madhya Pradesh in two days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of bus driver in Bhind on wee hours of Wednesday on suspicion of terror funding.

The NIA sleuths conducted searches at residence of Narendra Singh after series of foreign currency transactions were found in his and his son Jitendra Singh's bank accounts.

Narendra Singh informed cops that his nephew worked abroad and would send money to them for their household expenses.

Police took Jitendra Singh at Andori police station for further interrogation.

Read Also
NIA raids over 100 locations across 6 states in connection with smugglers-gangsters nexus cases
article-image

The raid comes as a part of NIA searches at more than 100 locations in six states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, over alleged links to terror funding.

The anti-terror agency in close coordination with state police forces conducted these raids at the premises and other places linked to suspects. The raids are still going on.

Read Also
On Cam: NIA team from Kolkata raids ex-SIMI member Raqib's house in MP's Khandwa on suspicion of...
article-image

Notably, NIA has become highly active in the state since last month. On Tuesday, the sleuths conducted searches at the residence of a former SIMI activist Abdul Raqib Qureshi, 33 in Khandwa, on suspicion of his links to the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Read Also
Bhopal: HUT activists are fans of Zakir Naik
article-image

Similarly, last week NIA conducted raids in Bhopal and Chhindwara and arrested 11 activists of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir. Provocative literature, electronic gadgets and cash were seized from their possession. During the interrogation , it was revealed that the HuT members used 'Love Jihad' to recruit members.

Read Also
Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan announces Rs 8k to 10k monthly stipend to jobless youths under 'Learn and Earn'...

MP: CM Chouhan announces Rs 8k to 10k monthly stipend to jobless youths under 'Learn and Earn'...

MP: BJP MLA Sushil Tiwari writes to CM Chouhan, says 'liquor mafia' selling booze at higher prices...

MP: BJP MLA Sushil Tiwari writes to CM Chouhan, says 'liquor mafia' selling booze at higher prices...

Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC...

Bhopal: Railway officer lodges FIR against woman for 'defamatory' posts on social media after HC...

MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding

MP: NIA raids residence of bus driver in Bhind on suspicion of terror funding

MP: After 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', mountaineer Megha Parmar dropped as brand ambassador of MP...

MP: After 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', mountaineer Megha Parmar dropped as brand ambassador of MP...