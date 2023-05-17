NIA raids over 100 locations across 6 states in connection with smugglers-gangsters nexus cases

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at more than 100 locations in six states-Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and MP on Wednesday. The raids are performed in the view of a major crackdown on the terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases.
According to TV reports, a total of 32 locations were raided in NCR, 65 locations in Punjab and about 18 locations were raided in Rajasthan.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)