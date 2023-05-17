 NIA raids over 100 locations across 6 states in connection with smugglers-gangsters nexus cases
NIA raids over 100 locations across 6 states in connection with smugglers-gangsters nexus cases

According to TV reports, a total of 32 locations were raided in NCR, 65 locations in Punjab and about 18 locations were raided in Rajasthan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
NIA raids over 100 locations across 6 states in connection with smugglers-gangsters nexus cases | (Representative Image: PTI)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at more than 100 locations in six states-Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and MP on Wednesday. The raids are performed in the view of a major crackdown on the terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

