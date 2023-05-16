MP: NIA team from Kolkata raids ex-SIMI member Raqib's house in Khandwa on suspicion of ISIS links

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Kolkata conducted a raid at the place of Abdul Raqib Qureshi, 33, a former activist of the banned organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and suspected of links to the terrorist organisation ISIS in Khandwa town, Madhya Pradesh.

The raid was confirmed by Khandwa superintendent of police Satyendra Kumar Shukla saying the team of NIA from Kolkata had sought the police force for searching the house of the arrested accused Abdul Raqib earlier. No other official information regarding the arrest or investigation has been given.

Earlier, in January 2023, Raqib was arrested from Ganj Bazar Sola Kholi in West Bengal by the state ATS team on the basis of information by his two arrested aides. It is said that he was given training in making bombs and handling weapons.

On Tuesday, two NIA officials with a team of Kotwali and Moghat police reached Raqib Qureshi's house in Khanshahwali Colony at around 10 am.

Read Also Bhopal: HuT started making base in MP around four years ago

They searched Raqib's room and gathered his information from the family members. Family members informed them that Raqib's room is on the first floor. After this, the officers reached his room and searched. They continued their search operation for about two hours. During this, the local police team surrounded Raqib’s house and also kept an eye on the surrounding.

Around 12 noon, NIA officials moved out of Raqib’s house. The officers kept avoiding saying anything regarding the action.

Read Also Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles