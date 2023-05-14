Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Islamic radical group used airguns to practise fire arms shooting in the jungles of Raisen district. This has been revealed in the investigation being carried out about HuT activists. The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh and National Investigation Team (NIA) had conducted raids in different locations in Telengana and Madhya Pradesh on May 9. As many as 10 activists were arrested from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five from Hyderabad.

All the activists are on police remand till May 19 following orders given by the special court of NIA, Bhopal. Sources informed that arrested accused were preparing to throw a direct challenge to state government. The activists were using airguns, which were of high quality. They did not use firearms as it would have drawn local police or forest officials to them, said an ATS official. Besides, they were planning to bring real firearms to get familiar with the guns.

However, it is not clear whether they used firearms. The sleuths are questioning HuT activists to extract more information in this regard. They practised daily to keep their body and mind fit to combat the police forces. Thus, they developed a strong body and good stamina. BOX Targeting youths The police have also come to know that the activists were targeting youths as hundreds of mobile numbers have been found in their mobile phones. The activists randomly contacted youths to draw them to their fold. But how many of them had become the part of HuT is a matter of investigation.