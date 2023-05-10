MP: 11 held on suspicion of links with Hizb-Ut-Tahrir sent on remand

The ATS team produced the HuT member caught from Chhindwara in the district court. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All 11 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) members arrested from Bhopal and Chhindwara were sent on remand on Wednesday for interrogation, informed home minister Narottam Mishra.

The five other members of the organisation arrested from Hyderabad will also be brought to Bhopal for interrogation, he added.

On Tuesday early morning, the Madhya Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terror Squad), along with a team on NIA (National Investigation Agency), conducted raid at several locations of Bhopal and Chhindwara and arrested 11 members of radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

Of these, 10 were arrested from Bhopal while one was nabbed from Chhindwara. Police seized provocative literature, cash and electronic gadgets.

The officials said that in the camps, the training was imparted to the members by the organisation’s skilled trainers who came from Hyderabad. The police now are also looking for these trainers.

Jehadi literature was distributed secretly by organising darsh (religious meeting) during which provocative speeches were delivered to radicalize the people. They would target the youths who were fierce in nature and would not hesitate to lay down their lives for the cause of the organization, said officials.