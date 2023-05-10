Bhopal: Hizb-Ut-Tahrir module busted: Suspected radicals communicated via ‘dark web’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The eleven people, arrested on Tuesday for their suspected links with a radical Islamist outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), were experts in using ‘dark web’ as means of communication, said police here on Tuesday.

The suspected members used to communicate with each other using various communication apps like 'Rocket Chat', 'Threema' and others apps on the dark web, said the police officials, adding that these apps are being mostly used by terrorist organizations like 'ISIS'.

Planning to create disturbance in Madhya Pradesh, the suspected members of the fundamentalist organisation used to take gun training and combat drills at camps in the deep jungles, said the police officers.

The security agencies have extracted information from the suspects.

At least 11 persons were arrested for their suspected links to HUT by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday. Out of these, 10 were detained from different locations in Bhopal, while one person was detained from Chhindwara.

The officials said that in the camps, the training was imparted to the members by the organisation’s skilled trainers who came from Hyderabad. The police now are also looking for these trainers.

Jehadi literature was distributed secretly by organising darsh (religious meeting) during which provocative speeches were delivered to radicalize the people. They would target the youths who were fierce in nature and would not hesitate to lay down their lives for the cause of the organization, said officials.

Recently Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while reviewing law and order situation in a meeting had directed officials to take action against radical outfits which intend to disturb peace in the state.

The state security and law enforcement agencies are continuing with action against radical, extremist and terrorist organizations in the state. Earlier, action against organizations like Jamaat-e-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) and PFI was taken by the MP Police. The Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh module was busted by the ATS in March 2022. During this three Bangladeshi terrorists were arrested. In September last year, the MP Police had succeeded in arresting 22 members of the banned organization PFI.