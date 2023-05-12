Bhopal: HuT started making base in MP around four years ago

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gym trainer Yasir Khan of Bhopal and Saleem Khan of Hyderabad are the two poles of the radical outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, which had germinated the roots of the organisation some four years back in the state.

The Hizb-Ut-Tahrir is said to be 10 times lethal in comparison to other Islamic radical groups, which are running their operations against the state, targeting the educated and skilled professionals for their misdeeds.

IG, ATS Anurag, told Free Press that HuT radical Saleem used to live in Bhopal and had shifted to Hyderabad some four to five years ago.

Saleem, who was arrested from Hyderabad along with four others, was brought to Bhopal on Wednesday late evening and on Thursday was produced before the court. All the five were sent on police remand till May 19. Saleem is well qualified; he had done a masters in pharmacy, but what he was doing in Hyderabad is yet not known, said the IG.

Earlier, Yasir Khan - a gym trainer who was arrested from Bhopal and Saleem did not know each other, but around 4-5 years back ‘one man’ arranged their meeting and thereafter the duo started working for the HuT. They contacted people having the similar mindset and started handing them the task and form team in MP and Hyderabad, said the officer. Investigations are on and more arrests will be made in the cane in coming days, said IG .

Sources in ATS, informed that the activists arrested and the material seized from them shows their preparations for straight combat with the government. “These activists are well physically built, have good stamina and are opting for such an exercise pattern so that they can execute a violent operation in future,” said one of the officers. The agencies have started collecting evidence after it came to fore that the activists were taking gun lessons in the jungles of Raisen.