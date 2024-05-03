MP Updates: Man Steals Scooty From Temple Parking In Katni; Traffic Cop Thrashes Helmetless Rider Black & Blue In Jabalpur (VIDEO)

Madhya Pradesh: Katni Man Steals Scooty In Broad-Daylight; Captured In CCTV Camera | FP Photo

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A case of theft in broad daylight has rocked Madhya Pradesh's Katni, where a man swiftly stole a scooty parked at a temple and fled the spot, on Friday. The incident was captured in a CCTV footage and police has started a investigation based on the same.

According to information, the scooty owner had gone to the Jain temple of Kotwali police station area in Katni when the thief fled with the scooty. As soon as informed, the police scanned the CCTV footage installed in the locality and started to search for the accused.

#WATCH | Man Swiftly Steals A Parked Scooty From Busy Market In Katni And Flees Away#MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/FsaKFxn5gu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 3, 2024

MP Traffic Constable Leaves Passer-By Bleeding After Found Driving Without Helmet

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police constable thrashed a man black & blue after he was found riding a two-wheeler without a helmet in Jabalpur on Friday. As the passerby was left bleeding, the matter reached local Civil Lines police and an investigation has been initiated.



According to Additional Superintendent of Police Traffic Pradeep Shinde, “The matter pertains to the goods warehouse intersection of Civil Line police station area where the traffic police personnel were conducting challan proceedings. At the same time a pedestrian riding an Activa without a helmet was stopped. The conversation between the two turned into a dispute, then the traffic constable started beating the pedestrian. Seeing the constable beating the common passers-by, people protested against the constable. To handle the matter, the local Civil Lines police reached the spot, calmed down the matter and informed the senior officials about the incident.”

At present, the matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against the one found guilty.