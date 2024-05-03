Imarti Devi Row: Angry BJP Mahila Morcha Trample Jitu Patwari's Posters Featuring Lord Ram & Hanuman In Indore; Congress Calls It 'Insult To God' (WATCH)

Jitu Patwari Comment: Angry Women Demonstrate At Patwari's Indore Residence | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women from BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside Congress state chief Jitu Patwari's residence in Indore on Friday. Raising objections against Patwari's indecent remarks about former minister Dabra Imarti Devi, hundreds of women reached Patwari's residence located at Bijalpur in Indore, with bangles in hand, symbolising a non-gentleman.

The video of the protest has been captured in a video that is spreading like wildfire on social media.

The viral video shows the BJP women workers tearing the posters featuring Jitu Patwari and walking on them like doormats. However, the posters also had images of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram, which led to another controversy.

'Insult to Ram, Hanuman'

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Amit Chourasia took to social media, calling it an insult to gods.

"Look, BJP Mahila Morcha workers are so full of hatred that they trampled Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman under their feet."

Notably, Patwari, in the morning, apologised to Imarti Devi, saying his statement was used in the wrong context. However, his apology seems to go unaccepted by the women workers of the BJP, as they created a ruckus outside his house.

The police reached the spot and placed the barricades to pacify the crowd.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On his statement on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari says, "... My statement is taken out of context... Imarti Devi is my elder sister and an elder sister is like a mother. I only wanted to dodge the question... I apologise… pic.twitter.com/OOtTZNmosp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 3, 2024

Sensening the seriousness of the matter Jitu Patwari took to social media and apologised for his comment saying his intentions were pure and all he wanted to do was to avoid answering the questions. “Imarti Devi is like my elder sister and elder sisters are equal to mothers,” Patwari concluded.