MP Ex-Minister Imarti Devi Rebuffs Jitu Patwari's Apology, Files FIR Over His 'Tasteless' Comment (VIDEO)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA from Dabra Imarti Devi has turned down Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari's apology for his indecent remarks. She lodged an FIR against Patwari under SC/ST act.

Speaking to the media, Imarti Devi said that she approached the SP office and filed a defamation case against the state Congress chief.

The BJP workers in Gwalior took to the streets and raised slogans against PCC Chief Patwari on Friday. They showed black flags as part of their protests.

Imarti Devi, a Scindia loyalist, has also accused senior Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath of using foul language for women, like “Tanch maal” and "Item.”.

Patwari, earlier, in the day had apologised for his remarks, saying he had no bad intentions against the Imarti Devi. "My statement was taken in wrong context. Imarti Devi is like my elder sister and I have no bad intentions for her."

Notably, on the controversial statement of Jitu Patwari, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that such statements by the State President of Congress shows the mentality of the Congress Party towards women. All the women of the state will give the answer in the coming days.

A video of Patwari has surfaced in Gwalior in which he is laughingly saying that Imarti is now tasteless.