 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Lands In Delhi For 2 Day Visit Amid Tibetan Youth Congress Protest - VIDEO
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi during the visit. Wang Yi is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and update him on the SCO summit agenda and the latest developments in China-India ties on Tuesday.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Right: Tibetan Youth Congress Protest Left: Wang Yi with Gourangalal Das | ANI

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit, from 18 to 19 August, at the invitation of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi during the visit. Wang Yi is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and update him on the SCO summit agenda and the latest developments in China-India ties on Tuesday.

Wang Yi will also take part in the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SR) Talks on the India–China border question with NSA Ajit Doval.

Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, welcomed the senior Chinese diplomat at the airport in the national capital.

Meanwhile, members of the Tibetan Youth Congress held a demonstration at Shanti Path in protest against Wang Yi's visit to India. The protestors were detained by the police.

Visuals from the scene show protestors being detained, with some women protestors being dragged along the road by police personnel. The demonstrators can be heard shouting slogans such as “Free Tibet” while carrying Tibetan flags and banners reading “Revoke One China Policy”. The Tibetan Youth Congress is one of the largest and oldest Tibetan non-governmental organisation that advocates the independence of Tibet from China.

Wang Yi's visit comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

Wang and Doval are the special representatives of the two Asian countries who lead talks related to the question of the border. Doval and Wang Yi had last met in June at the SCO National Security Advisers' meeting in China.

PM Modi will leave for China to attend the SCO summit to be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. This will be PM Modi’s first trip to China since 2018.

