 Rajasthan News: Father-Son Duo Die Of Suspected Unknown Disease In Sirohi, Four Critical
The cases have been reported in Valoria village of Pindwara block, where the medical department has collected 50 samples and sent them to a laboratory for testing. Reports are awaited.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Rajasthan News: Father-Son Duo Die Of Suspected Unknown Disease In Sirohi, Four Critical

An unknown disease has reportedly claimed the lives of a father and son in Sirohi, Rajasthan, while four others — including three members of the same family — have been admitted to the district hospital after showing symptoms of fever.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Sirohi, Dr. Dinesh Kharari, said that Angresa Ram (42) of the village died five days ago, while his son, Kalia Ram (15), passed away on Sunday. Samples from 50 children and villagers have been collected and sent for analysis.

The official added that a medical team was dispatched to the village to examine patients with similar symptoms. Four people — including the deceased’s mother and two brothers — have been referred to the Sirohi Trauma Center in critical condition.

A medical camp has also been set up in the village as panic spreads among residents following the sudden deaths and rising illness.

“The actual cause of the disease will be clear only after the test reports, but we are monitoring the situation closely by setting up a camp in the village,” said the CMHO.

