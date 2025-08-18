 Punjab News: Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Canada-Based Drug Smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab News: Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Canada-Based Drug Smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara

Punjab News: Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Canada-Based Drug Smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara

A Blue Corner notice is issued by Interpol so as to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities during the course of a criminal investigation.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: The International Criminal Police Organisation, Interpol, has issued a Blue Corner notice against the notorious Canada-based drug smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara alias Satta following a request from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab government.

A Blue Corner notice is issued by Interpol so as to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities during the course of a criminal investigation.

The police statement said that following his involvement in drug trade, Satta, a native of village Banga in Nawanshahr, was nominated as co-accused in the NDPS Act case registered against Bikram Singh Majithia in 2021. Majithia is a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader facing trial in a drugs case.

Notably, a case FIR No. 02 dated 20/12/21 had been registered under sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act at police station Punjab, State Crime, SAS Nagar (Mohali).

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Read Also
Punjab Rains: Flood Alert In 5 Districts As Sutlej, Beas Rivers Rise
article-image

The police said that the investigations had found that accused Satta had regularly visited India between the years 2007 to 2013, when the internationally infamous Bhola drug racket was active in the state of Punjab. The accused was linked with Rs 6,000 crore international drug racket and linked to various political persons of that time.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab police said on Monday that following the request from the SIT, the competent authority has issued a Blue Corner notice against Satta.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case