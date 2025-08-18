Punjab News: Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Canada-Based Drug Smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara

Chandigarh: The International Criminal Police Organisation, Interpol, has issued a Blue Corner notice against the notorious Canada-based drug smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara alias Satta following a request from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab government.

A Blue Corner notice is issued by Interpol so as to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities during the course of a criminal investigation.

The police statement said that following his involvement in drug trade, Satta, a native of village Banga in Nawanshahr, was nominated as co-accused in the NDPS Act case registered against Bikram Singh Majithia in 2021. Majithia is a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader facing trial in a drugs case.

Notably, a case FIR No. 02 dated 20/12/21 had been registered under sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act at police station Punjab, State Crime, SAS Nagar (Mohali).

The police said that the investigations had found that accused Satta had regularly visited India between the years 2007 to 2013, when the internationally infamous Bhola drug racket was active in the state of Punjab. The accused was linked with Rs 6,000 crore international drug racket and linked to various political persons of that time.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab police said on Monday that following the request from the SIT, the competent authority has issued a Blue Corner notice against Satta.