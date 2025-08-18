West Bengal News: Unemployed Teachers’ Convenor Suman Biswas Detained Ahead Of SSC Protest In Kolkata (VIDEO)

Officers of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate detained Biswas early on Monday morning from Adisaptagram railway station in Hooghly district. |

Kolkata: Police on Monday had detained Suman Biswas, the convenor of the Unemployed Teachers’ ahead of their protest march to the SSC office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

After eight hours however, Biswas was released.

Talking to the media, Sanjay Biswas, younger brother of Suman Biswas said that his elder brother was not even informed which police station he was being taken to.

“I heard that my elder brother was detained at Adisaptagram station when he was about to go to a protest site in Kolkata. He was not even allowed to say anything. The police were outside our residence the entire night and forcibly entered our house. We have ailing parents in our house,” said Sanjay.

Notably, the Unemployed Qualified Teachers Forum was supposed to hold a protest march at SSC Bhawan demanding jobs for the unemployed but eligible candidates.

Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on Sunday while revealing an audio clip where two jobseekers were heard speaking said that the organization has planned a ‘violent’ march in the city on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate Aneesh Sarkar said that they have seized the conversation recording and a case had started against it.

Murshidabad police on Monday had arrested a person named Rezaul Karim from the Jalangi area, who was identified as one of the persons in the audio clip but was later given bail.

Connected with this scam, former education minister Partha Chatterjee got bail by the Supreme Court in a CBI case in the recruitment scam. However, Chatterjee, will not be out of jail immediately as there are several other cases pending against him in the recruitment scam.