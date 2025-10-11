 Rajasthan Police Arrest Alwar Resident Mangat Singh For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI Under Official Secrets Act
ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
A resident of Alwar who was spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act 1923. | X @ANI & Representational Image

Alwar: A resident of Alwar who was spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act 1923, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mangat Singh.

Rajasthan Police stated that a surveillance operation was being carried out post Operation Sindoor in the state. During a surveillance operation in the cantonment area of Alwar, the activities of Mangat Singh were found to be suspicious.

Mangat Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation, police said.

He was in touch with Pakistani handlers for the past two years through social media platforms, they added.

A case was registered against Mangat Singh under the Official Secrets Act 1923 at the Police Station, Special Police Station, Rajasthan, Jaipur, yesterday, and he was arrested by the CID Intelligence Rajasthan.

Further investigation is underway.

In August, a 30-year-old man suspected of spying for Pakistan was detained by the Military Intelligence (MI) in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and later handed over to Kotwali police.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Jivan Khan (30), a resident of the Sankada area, had earlier worked at a restaurant inside the military area in Jaisalmer.

Sources said that Khan was trying to regain entry into the Army station on Tuesday (August 19) when he was stopped at the gate.

After his mobile was checked for suspicious activity, Khan was detained by MI personnel and was later handed over to the police on Tuesday night, they said. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to having relatives in Pakistan.

