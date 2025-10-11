 Government Releases Special Coins And Stamps To Mark 100 Years Of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGovernment Releases Special Coins And Stamps To Mark 100 Years Of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Government Releases Special Coins And Stamps To Mark 100 Years Of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

It added, "The special commemorative coins can be ordered online via Kolkata Mint at https://indiagovtmint.in/hi/product-category/kolkata-mint, while the commemorative stamps are available at Philately Bureaus across India."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Government of India has released the special commemorative coins and stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). | X @nsitharamanoffc

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Government of India has released the special commemorative coins and stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

She said that the commemoratives honour a century of the RSS's service, unity, and dedication.

In a post on X on Friday, the Finance Minister's office stated, "To commemorate 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Government of India has released special commemorative coins and stamps, honouring a century of service, unity and dedication."

It added, "The special commemorative coins can be ordered online via Kolkata Mint at https://indiagovtmint.in/hi/product-category/kolkata-mint, while the commemorative stamps are available at Philately Bureaus across India."

FPJ Shorts
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
Read Also
Ahead Of Bihar Elections, BJP Set To Finalise Seat-Sharing With NDA Allies At Delhi Meeting
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin on October 1, highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation on the occasion of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

During the centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its long-standing commitment to nation-building. He said the RSS has helped nurture and strengthen countless lives over the years.

PM Modi said, "Just as human civilisations flourish along the banks of mighty rivers, similarly, hundreds of lives have blossomed and thrived along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its formation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective. That objective has been nation-building."

PM Modi said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded 100 years ago on Vijayadashami, was no coincidence, highlighting the festival's symbolism of the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness.

Read Also
Indian Army Salutes Bravehearts Who Died In Kokernag Anti-Terror Mission Amid Snowstorm
article-image

"... Tomorrow is Vijayadashmi, a festival which symbolises the victory of good over evil, victory of justice over injustice, victory of truth over falsehoods, and victory of light over darkness... The establishment of RSS as an organisation on this great day 100 years ago was no coincidence," PM said.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Karwa Chauth Celebration Turns Violent After Women, Her Husband & Son Beaten By 3 Men Over...

UP: Karwa Chauth Celebration Turns Violent After Women, Her Husband & Son Beaten By 3 Men Over...

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Coldrif Syrup Deaths

Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety

Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav Resigns Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls, Cites Humiliation And Sidelining

ED Had Summoned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Son Vivek Kiran In Life Mission Money-Laundering Case

ED Had Summoned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Son Vivek Kiran In Life Mission Money-Laundering Case