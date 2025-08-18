 West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Skip PM Modi’s Kolkata Metro Inauguration On August 22, Citing Past Experience
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Skip PM Modi’s Kolkata Metro Inauguration On August 22, Citing Past Experience

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Skip PM Modi’s Kolkata Metro Inauguration On August 22, Citing Past Experience

The Prime Minister will first reach Jessore Road Metro station by road from Kolkata Airport. There, he will inaugurate three new city metro railway routes, namely the Noapara to Jai Hind Airport Station, Ruby to Beliaghata, and Esplanade to Sealdah.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an official program of the latter scheduled to be held on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on August 22. | X @np_nationpress

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an official program of the latter scheduled to be held on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on August 22.

The Prime Minister will first reach Jessore Road Metro station by road from Kolkata Airport. There, he will inaugurate three new city metro railway routes, namely the Noapara to Jai Hind Airport Station, Ruby to Beliaghata, and Esplanade to Sealdah.

An official invitation has already been forwarded from the Union Railways Ministry to the office of the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, requesting her presence at the inauguration function.

An insider from the state secretariat said that in all probability, Chief Minister Banerjee will not be attending the inauguration program and share the same stage with the Prime Minister, because of a past experience.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Read Also
ECI Releases Names Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters From Bihar Draft Rolls After Supreme Court Order
article-image

Earlier, Chief Minister Banerjee was seen next to Prime Minister Modi at a government function at Nazrul Manch. But the behaviour of the BJP workers and supporters present there was not satisfactory towards the Chief Minister,” said a state secretariat insider.

He also said that during the program, at Nazrul Manch, the Chief Minister also expressed her anger on stage. Sources said that Chief Minister Banerjee will not share the stage with the Prime Minister in the current situation, where the Chief Minister is fighting to protect Bengal and Bengali identity.

On August 22, the Prime Minister will first reach Jessore Road Metro station by road from Kolkata Airport. He will inaugurate the metro service there and will then take the first train and go from Jessore Road station to Jai Hind Airport Metro station.

After that, he will take the metro from Airport station and return to Jessore Road station. From there, he will reach Dum Dum Central Jail Ground by road, where his administrative and political meetings will be held.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case