ECI Releases Names Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters From Bihar Draft Rolls After Supreme Court Order

ECI | File

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the names of 65 lakh voters whose names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft voter list in Bihar. The list has been published on the websites of district magistrates. The move comes following a directive from the Supreme Court on August 14.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said in a press conference that the details were uploaded within 56 hours of the apex court’s order, which had called for greater transparency in the revision process.

The Bihar CEO Office in its notice, stated that the BLOs (Booth Level Officer) , with the help of booth-level agents appointed by political parties, other local public representatives, and other officials, have prepared the list of voters whose enumeration slips have not been received.

The notice further stated, any dissatisfied person can submit their claim along with a copy of their Aadhaar card.



Last week, the top Court, while hearing petitions challenging the SIR of Bihar’s electoral rolls, directed the EC to disclose the list of excluded voter names along with reasons for non-inclusion.

SC also directed ECI to display the booth-wise list of removed voters at the District Election Officer's office and said that the District Election Officers should share the list on their social media website.

A new link has also been activated on the EC Bihar website to help voters check their names easily.

ECI Counters LoP Rahul Gandhi's Vote Thieft Allegations

Meanwhile on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar held a press conference over Congress MP and Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "Vote Theft" allegations. He criticised Rahul Gandhi for using the photos of the voters without their consent and strongly objected to it.

Rahul Gandhi had sought CCTV footage from polling stations to check if any instances of duplicate or proxy voting took place. However, the Election Commission denied to provide the footage and claimed it will not be appropriate to share the CCTV footage of other women.

The Commission assured that any complaints of malpractice will be investigated thoroughly, but also emphasised that the dignity and privacy of voters cannot be compromised in the process.