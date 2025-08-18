Mahindra Group Launches Probe Into Employee's Alleged Rape & Death Threats Against BJD MP Sulata Deo

BJD MP Sulata Deo & The Accused Mahindra Group Employee | X

Mumbai/Nashik: The Mahindra Group on Monday issued a comprehensive corporate statement addressing serious allegations that one of its employees made inappropriate and threatening messages toward a political leader on social media, demonstrating the company's zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

The Allegations

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo took to X and said that a Nashik man, working at Mahindra as a manager, had threatened her with rape and murder. The MP claimed the individual is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In her social media post, Deo wrote on X, "Dear PMO INDIA. A worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik, as well as a BJP worker, openly threatens a woman MP to rape and kill. If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!!"

She tagged several high-profile leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra Group's Official Response

The Mahindra Group has issued a formal statement addressing the incident, which demonstrates the company's immediate response to the serious allegations. In their statement, the company said, "We have been made aware of certain undignified and highly inappropriate messages allegedly made by one of our employees towards a political leader on Facebook."

It further said, "Mahindra has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, intimidation, or threats. The Mahindra Group has always enshrined the importance of human dignity from its very foundation and believes in upholding an environment of respect, with no tolerance for any breaches of these principles."

The company also assured of investigation and strict action and said, "We take this matter with utmost seriousness and have initiated an immediate investigation. Should the allegations be validated, strict action will be taken in accordance with our code of conduct and values."

Political Response

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said this was "extremely shameful" and urged the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology to take "severe action." Chaturvedi also directly tagged Anand Mahindra, requesting action from the company.

The matter is currently under investigation by Mahindra Group's internal systems. The company's statement indicates they are treating this as a serious breach of conduct that could result in significant disciplinary action if the allegations are proven true.

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter so far.