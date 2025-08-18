 Nashik Man Working At Mahindra Threatens BJD MP Sulata Deo With Rape & Murder
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said this was "extremely shameful" and urged the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology to take "severe action"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Man Working At Mahindra Threatens BJD MP Sulata Deo With Rape & Murder | Instagram

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that a Nashik man, working at Mahindra as a manager, had threatened her with rape and murder. She claimed that the man is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

Deo wrote on X, "Dear PMO INDIA. A worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik, as well as a BJP worker, openly threatens a woman MP to rape and kill. If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!! This is for your necessary information and action. Below are screenshots for your reference."

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in her post.

article-image

"This is extremely shameful and I condemn this threat as a fellow colleague of Sulata Deo. I’d urge the Home Minister @HMOIndia & @GoI_MeitY to take severe action against this violent threat," she wrote.

In another post, Chaturvedi tagged Anand Mahindra and added, "Dear @anandmahindra. Bringing this to your attention, and hope to see you take action on it."

