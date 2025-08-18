Good News! FLY91 Adds Extra Flights On Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune Route To Meet Ganeshotsav Rush | Sourced

With Ganeshotsav fervour building across Maharashtra, regional airline FLY91 has announced additional flights on its Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune route to cater to the surge in festive season-inspired travel demand.

Additional flights on...

On the Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune route, additional flights have been introduced for August 24 and 29, August 31, and September 5 and 7, to handle the increased festive rush. Tickets for these flights are now available for booking on the airline’s website.

'Ganesh Chaturthi is a special time for our customers'

Manoj Chacko, managing director and chief executive officer of FLY91, said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a special time for our customers, with many travelling to be with family and friends. By adding extra flights on our Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune route, we aim to give passengers greater flexibility and more options during this festive period. These destinations are key to our regional network, and we remain committed to offering comfortable and reliable last-mile connectivity.”

Ganeshotsav is a major festival celebrated along India's western coastal region, especially in Maharashtra, and thousands of people return to their ancestral homes to participate in the festivities.

Earlier this month, FLY91 also deployed additional flights to facilitate the Independence Day travel rush, adding services on August 14, 15 and 18 across the Pune-Goa-Pune and Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune sectors. The airline’s ability to scale up operations during peak periods underscores its commitment to responding swiftly to passenger needs.

About FLY91:

Headquartered in Goa, FLY91 focuses on enhancing regional connectivity across India, with a special emphasis on linking underserved tier 2 and tier 3 destinations. The airline, which flies to eight domestic destinations, connects four regions, namely, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Solapur and Pune, in Maharashtra alone.