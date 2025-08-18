 Ganeshotsav In Pune: Dhol-Tasha Practice Past 10:30 PM Irks Punekars
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGaneshotsav In Pune: Dhol-Tasha Practice Past 10:30 PM Irks Punekars

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Dhol-Tasha Practice Past 10:30 PM Irks Punekars

Over the past week, residents in areas like Dhankawadi, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Satara Road, and Sahakar Nagar have reported that practice often continues beyond 10:30 pm. It disturbs sleep and causes stress to elderly citizens and children

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav In Pune: Dhol-Tasha Practice Past 10:30 PM Irks Punekars | File Photo

Pune: With Ganeshotsav approaching, many dhol-tasha teams have extended their practice timings late into the night. While the beats of the traditional drums create a festive mood, late-night practice sessions in residential areas have become a cause of concern for several senior and working residents.

Read Also
VIDEO: Passengers Narrowly Escape As Private Bus Catches Fire On Pune-Bengaluru Highway
article-image

Over the past week, residents in areas like Dhankawadi, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Satara Road, and Sahakar Nagar have reported that practice often continues beyond 10:30 pm. It disturbs sleep and causes stress to elderly citizens and children.

Rahul Jain, a resident of Bhaji Mandai on Sinhagad Road, said, “I have to leave for the office at 7 am. If the practice goes past 10:30 pm, it becomes impossible to get enough sleep. Although, at least it’s better compared to DJ sounds."

Read Also
Ganeshotsav In Pune: Maharashtra’s First Transgender Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Shikhandi, Steals The...
article-image

Retired bank official Vilas Deshpande (72) said, "Ganeshotsav is our favourite festival, and we love the spirit these youngsters bring. But when the drums go on till midnight, it becomes unbearable. Senior citizens like me need proper rest, and continuous loud beats put me under stress. We requested the dhol-tasha teams to shift their practice timings earlier in the evening.”

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Sunder Kolhe, a resident of Satara Road, said, "Troops practising in the vacant place near the Dhankawadi Ward Office of PMC have forced us to be awake till 11 pm. I am a heart patient, and doctors have suggested I take proper rest. It is a threat to our lives. Hope the relevant department will intervene."

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pawana Dam 96.63% Full; Water Release To Begin Soon
article-image

Amol Waghmare, one of the members of a Dhol-Tasha Pathak, without disclosing his mandal’s name, said, "We need a bigger space for practice. Open grounds are not always available during the day. Evenings are the only time the working youth in our mandal prefer. We always try to end our practice before the deadline, but sometimes it takes a few minutes to wind up the rhythm."

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Murder Accused Out On Bail Breaks Beer Bottle On Man's Head In Chikhali; Three...
article-image

Prithviraj BP, Additional Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), speaking to FPJ, said, "We have coordinated with the police over the issue. Accordingly, action will be taken. However, in the meantime, residents can call 112 if they are facing disturbance and dhol-tasha teams are violating the law."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival