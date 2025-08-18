Ganeshotsav In Pune: Dhol-Tasha Practice Past 10:30 PM Irks Punekars | File Photo

Pune: With Ganeshotsav approaching, many dhol-tasha teams have extended their practice timings late into the night. While the beats of the traditional drums create a festive mood, late-night practice sessions in residential areas have become a cause of concern for several senior and working residents.

Over the past week, residents in areas like Dhankawadi, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Satara Road, and Sahakar Nagar have reported that practice often continues beyond 10:30 pm. It disturbs sleep and causes stress to elderly citizens and children.

Rahul Jain, a resident of Bhaji Mandai on Sinhagad Road, said, “I have to leave for the office at 7 am. If the practice goes past 10:30 pm, it becomes impossible to get enough sleep. Although, at least it’s better compared to DJ sounds."

Retired bank official Vilas Deshpande (72) said, "Ganeshotsav is our favourite festival, and we love the spirit these youngsters bring. But when the drums go on till midnight, it becomes unbearable. Senior citizens like me need proper rest, and continuous loud beats put me under stress. We requested the dhol-tasha teams to shift their practice timings earlier in the evening.”

Sunder Kolhe, a resident of Satara Road, said, "Troops practising in the vacant place near the Dhankawadi Ward Office of PMC have forced us to be awake till 11 pm. I am a heart patient, and doctors have suggested I take proper rest. It is a threat to our lives. Hope the relevant department will intervene."

Amol Waghmare, one of the members of a Dhol-Tasha Pathak, without disclosing his mandal’s name, said, "We need a bigger space for practice. Open grounds are not always available during the day. Evenings are the only time the working youth in our mandal prefer. We always try to end our practice before the deadline, but sometimes it takes a few minutes to wind up the rhythm."

Prithviraj BP, Additional Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), speaking to FPJ, said, "We have coordinated with the police over the issue. Accordingly, action will be taken. However, in the meantime, residents can call 112 if they are facing disturbance and dhol-tasha teams are violating the law."