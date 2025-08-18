 Customer Care In Action In Kolhapur; PNB Releases ₹30 Lakh Insurance Claim On I-Day
Customer Care In Action In Kolhapur; PNB Releases ₹30 Lakh Insurance Claim On I-Day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Kolhapur: Customer Care In Action: PNB Releases ₹30 Lakh Insurance Claim On I-Day | Sourced

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank, on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, handed over an insurance claim of ₹30 lakh to the family of late Yuvraj Mahadev Sankpal, who held his account under the Savings Fund Salary Silver Account scheme.

The ceremony was held at the Circle Office, Kolhapur, in the presence of Circle Head Mr Ranjan Singh, Kolhapur PLP Head Mr. Sanjiv Kumar, Kagal Branch Head Mr. Amit Raut, Kagal Head Cashier Mr. Vasant Koli, Shiroli Branch Head Mr. Sanad Admuthe and Mr. Phadatare from SB Services.

Addressing the gathering, Circle Head Ranjan Singh said, “Every customer is like a family member to us. Extending support to their family in difficult times is our true responsibility. This insurance claim is not just financial aid, but a gesture of care and solidarity from the bank.”

This move is being appreciated by bank customers and residents.

