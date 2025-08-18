Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pawana Dam 96.63% Full; Water Release To Begin Soon | File

Pawana Dam, which quenches the thirst of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, has filled its capacity to 96.63%. Constant rainfall has been reported since yesterday in the catchment area of the dam. Hence, water will be released soon into the river, which flows through Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Pawana River, one of the three rivers that flow through Pimpri-Chinchwad city, is a major river in Pune district. It originates in the Western Ghats, around 6 km away from Lonavala in Maval taluka. It merges with the Mula River near Dapodi.

With the year-long need for water in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawana Dam was built in the Pawananagar area in Maval in 1972. With approximately 10 TMC of capacity, the dam is the primary source of water for the industrial hub. With it being almost full, water will be released into the river.

The administration has warned residents that water levels may rise. Citizens in low-lying areas have been asked to stay cautious. Pawana River flows through Ravet, Chinchwad, Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, and Dapodi, so residents of these areas must remain cautious.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has asked citizens to stay calm and contact disaster management in any case of emergency.