 Pune: Timely Salary Payments Ordered For Contractual Health Staff
Pune: Timely Salary Payments Ordered For Contractual Health Staff

The Assistant Director (Finance and Accounts) in Pune has been asked to coordinate the process and make sure no employee is left waiting for their wages

Indu Bhagat
Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
Pune: Timely Salary Payments Ordered For Contractual Health Staff

The state health department has directed that contractual employees working in government health institutions should receive their salaries on the first day of every month.

The directive comes after repeated complaints from employee organisations about delays in payments. These delays had forced many health workers to face financial difficulties despite serving in critical roles at primary health centres, sub-centres and dispensaries.

In the circular issued by Dr Sarita Anant Hazare, Joint Director of Health Services, it has been made clear that District Health Officers across Maharashtra, including Pune Zilla Parishad, must ensure funds are demanded in time and salaries are deposited in employees’ bank accounts without delay.

The Assistant Director (Finance and Accounts) in Pune has been asked to coordinate the process and make sure no employee is left waiting for their wages.

The move is expected to bring relief to hundreds of contractual health workers in Pune district who form the backbone of rural and urban health services, from running primary health centres to providing part-time assistance in villages.

