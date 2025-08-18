 Pune: NCSC Seeks Report On Death Of Three BSNL Contract Workers In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi Pradhikaran
Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Pune: NCSC Seeks Report On Death Of Three BSNL Contract Workers in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi Pradhikaran

Nigdi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken note of the tragic death of three BSNL contract workers in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi Pradhikaran and has asked the authorities to submit a detailed report within three days.

After activists and social workers raised concerns over the death and the safety of workers on duty, the commission wrote to the Pune District Collector, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and the Chief General Manager of BSNL’s Maharashtra Circle.

The officials have been asked to give complete details of the case, including the police complaint, names of the victims and accused, arrests made, and the compensation provided to the families of the deceased. The commission has also reminded the authorities that if no reply is received on time, it has the power to summon them directly.

The deaths have left the families of the three workers devastated, while concerns are being raised about the working conditions of contract employees.

Lakshan Asruba Dhaware (age 35, resident of Bijli Nagar), Sahebrao Sambhaji Girshite (age 35, resident of Bijli Nagar, native of Chandrapur), and Dattatraya Vijaykumar Honale (age 35, resident of Walhekarwadi) all died on Friday. Honale was the contractor and was there for work with the two deceased.

The incident happened on Independence Day afternoon, on Friday. The three workers, on maintenance duty, entered the inspection chamber one by one. Authorities suspect some kind of toxic fume caused them to suffocate and die. Earlier, there was speculation that the chamber belonged to the Drainage Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and that the labourers were contractual employees of PCMC. Some posts on social media shared this claim. Later, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh clarified, and the investigation revealed that the chamber belonged to BSNL.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have maintained that, as Honale was the contractor, there was nobody to be accused in this case as he himself died. The incident was registered as an Accidental Death (AD) at Nigdi Police Station. However, police said they would interrogate senior BSNL officials.

