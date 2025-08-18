Nashik: Hemlata Patil's NCP Entry Sparks Wave Of Party Shifts Ahead Of Local Body Elections | Sourced

As the municipal body elections are approaching, various parties seem to be rushing to prove their political strength. Against this backdrop, there is talk of a new phase of party defection starting in Nashik. Former opposition leader in the Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr Hemlata Patil will join Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party on August 19.

On the other hand, there is strong talk that former corporator Gurmit Bagga, who is known as a studious personality, is planning to join the BJP. Apart from this, it is known that some more faces associated with the Nashik Municipal Corporation are on the verge of defection.

Dr Hemlata Patil, who left the Indian National Congress (INC) in January this year and joined the Shinde Sena. After being defeated from the Nashik Central constituency by the 'Mahavikas Aghadi' in the assembly elections, is now joining Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Patil was also the state spokesperson of the Congress. Shinde resigned from the party without staying in the Sena for long. There was also talk of his joining the BJP. Finally, he has decided to wait for the Nationalist Congress Party.

In addition, former deputy mayor Gurmit Bagga, former MNS corporator Nandini Bodke and former city president of the Youth Congress Naresh Patil are also among the new entrants to the BJP. However, there is still uncertainty about when their party entry ceremony will take place in the BJP.