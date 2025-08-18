 Nashik: Hemlata Patil's NCP Entry Sparks Wave Of Party Shifts Ahead Of Local Body Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Hemlata Patil's NCP Entry Sparks Wave Of Party Shifts Ahead Of Local Body Elections

Nashik: Hemlata Patil's NCP Entry Sparks Wave Of Party Shifts Ahead Of Local Body Elections

Dr Hemlata Patil, who left the Indian National Congress (INC) in January this year, had joined the Shinde's Shiv Sena.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Hemlata Patil's NCP Entry Sparks Wave Of Party Shifts Ahead Of Local Body Elections | Sourced

As the municipal body elections are approaching, various parties seem to be rushing to prove their political strength. Against this backdrop, there is talk of a new phase of party defection starting in Nashik. Former opposition leader in the Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr Hemlata Patil will join Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party on August 19. 

On the other hand, there is strong talk that former corporator Gurmit Bagga, who is known as a studious personality, is planning to join the BJP. Apart from this, it is known that some more faces associated with the Nashik Municipal Corporation are on the verge of defection.

Read Also
Ganpatis Of Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy
article-image

Dr Hemlata Patil, who left the Indian National Congress (INC) in January this year and joined the Shinde Sena. After being defeated from the Nashik Central constituency by the 'Mahavikas Aghadi' in the assembly elections, is now joining Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. 

Patil was also the state spokesperson of the Congress. Shinde resigned from the party without staying in the Sena for long. There was also talk of his joining the BJP. Finally, he has decided to wait for the Nationalist Congress Party.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Read Also
Pune: Delay In University Road Flyover Inauguration Frustrates Commuters, Traffic Woes Continue
article-image

In addition, former deputy mayor Gurmit Bagga, former MNS corporator Nandini Bodke and former city president of the Youth Congress Naresh Patil are also among the new entrants to the BJP. However, there is still uncertainty about when their party entry ceremony will take place in the BJP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival