Bhopal: HUT activists are fans of Zakir Naik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The activists of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), an Islamic radical group, are diehard followers of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. As many as seven HUT activists were converted to Muslims from Hindu after getting influence from Islamic preacher.

Madhya Pradesh ATS and National Investigation Team (NIA) have jointly conducted raids in different locations situated in two states --Telengana and MP on May 9. As many as 10 activists were arrested from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five others from Hyderabad. All the activists were remanded to police remand till May 19.

One of the accused, Saleem Khan who was earlier known as Sourabha Rajvaidya, a resident of Berasia, was attracted towards the Islamic radical thoughts. He was arrested from Hyderabad and is the kingpin of the HuT module. His father claimed that Sourabh wanted to go to Syria in 2010 but the family pressure did not permit him to leave. But in 2014, he threw his son Sourabh and latter’s wife from his house.

He claimed that one of the aides of Zakir Naik came to Bhopal and some literatures were read out and after that it was declared that his son and wife are now Muslims. He added that one doctor of Chhindwara had played vital role in converting his son and daughter in-law.

The conversion had brought turmoil in the home as Sourabh started removing Jain idols and created ruckus in the house on the worship issue.

In 2014, Sourabh’s wife Surbhi had reached home wearing Hijab, after that the family members asked them to leave the house.

Sourabh’s father also said that Sourabh was the only son in the family of five and he was the youngest child in the family.

IG ATS Anurag Kumar told Free Press that the arrested activists used to listen to videos of Zakir Naik along with other radical preachers. He also added that five activists who were arrested from Hyderabad had been sent back to Hyderabad to seize the documents related to the HuT activities.

Home minister Narottam Mishra told media persons that as many as seven Hindus are converted to Muslims. Later these converted Muslims forced their women family members to change religion. He also added that the people behind the brainwash act are highly qualified and it shows that the level of conspiracy is very high.