Indore: Many DAVV colleges hide info on student strength, teachers’ count from AISHE

Indore (Madhya pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday issued a list of 28 colleges which did not provide information on student strength, students earmarked in enrollment form, and teaching staff details required for All India Survey for Higher Education.

“We have uploaded list of the colleges, which are required to fill details pertaining to number of students, available teachers etc, on our official website asking them to do the needful on AISHE portal without ado,” said Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV.

The list includes three government colleges as well.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya had stood No 1 in the state in getting its affiliated colleges to submit data required for AISHE.

The colleges affiliated to the DAVV uploaded data for session 2021-22 on AISHE portal by February 20.

However, the AISHE has now informed DAVV that certain columns were left empty by the colleges. It also forwarded the list of colleges which need to fill information about the left out columns. Resultantly, the DAVV has uploaded the list of defiant colleges.

All India Survey for Higher Education

The union ministry of education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters—such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education, finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development—such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index and per student expenditure—are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of the education sector.