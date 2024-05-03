MP Weather Update: Temperature Soars At 42° Celsius As May Begins; Gwalior To Be Hottest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is experiencing a surge in temperatures, with several cities recording temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius in the first two days of May. The heat is expected to persist on Friday, and a heatwave alert has been issued for 10 districts, including Gwalior, Khargone, Khandwa, and Datia, among others.

According to Prakash Dhawale, a scientist at the Bhopal branch of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an active Western disturbance originating from Iran is causing the rise in temperatures. This disturbance may lead to scattered light rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh on May 6 and 7.

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for May 4 and 5 in several districts, including Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Khargone, and Khandwa. The weather department predicts temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or higher in these areas. Additionally, cities like Gwalior, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, and Naugaon could see temperatures soaring to 48 degrees Celsius.

In Bhopal, temperatures are expected to range between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, while in Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, temperatures could also reach similar highs. Gwalior is likely to experience the most intense heat, with temperatures expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius.

Residents are advised to take precautions to stay safe during the heatwave, such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and seeking shelter in cooler places.