 MP Weather Update: Temperature Soars At 42° Celsius As May Begins; Gwalior To Be Hottest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Temperature Soars At 42° Celsius As May Begins; Gwalior To Be Hottest

MP Weather Update: Temperature Soars At 42° Celsius As May Begins; Gwalior To Be Hottest

This disturbance may lead to scattered light rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh on May 6 and 7.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is experiencing a surge in temperatures, with several cities recording temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius in the first two days of May. The heat is expected to persist on Friday, and a heatwave alert has been issued for 10 districts, including Gwalior, Khargone, Khandwa, and Datia, among others.

According to Prakash Dhawale, a scientist at the Bhopal branch of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an active Western disturbance originating from Iran is causing the rise in temperatures. This disturbance may lead to scattered light rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh on May 6 and 7.

Read Also
'Imarti Devi Is Like My Sister,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Apologises, After His Tasteless...
article-image

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for May 4 and 5 in several districts, including Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Khargone, and Khandwa. The weather department predicts temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or higher in these areas. Additionally, cities like Gwalior, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, and Naugaon could see temperatures soaring to 48 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Morena Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe,' Crowd Chants As Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back...
article-image

In Bhopal, temperatures are expected to range between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, while in Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, temperatures could also reach similar highs. Gwalior is likely to experience the most intense heat, with temperatures expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius.

Residents are advised to take precautions to stay safe during the heatwave, such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and seeking shelter in cooler places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Temperature Soars At 42° Celsius As May Begins; Gwalior To Be Hottest

MP Weather Update: Temperature Soars At 42° Celsius As May Begins; Gwalior To Be Hottest

Imarti Devi Row: Angry BJP Mahila Morcha Trample Jitu Patwari's Posters Featuring Lord Ram & Hanuman...

Imarti Devi Row: Angry BJP Mahila Morcha Trample Jitu Patwari's Posters Featuring Lord Ram & Hanuman...

MP Ex-Minister Imarti Devi Rebuffs Jitu Patwari's Apology, Files FIR Over His 'Tasteless' Comment...

MP Ex-Minister Imarti Devi Rebuffs Jitu Patwari's Apology, Files FIR Over His 'Tasteless' Comment...

MP Updates: Man Steals Scooty From Temple Parking In Katni; Traffic Cop Thrashes Helmetless Rider...

MP Updates: Man Steals Scooty From Temple Parking In Katni; Traffic Cop Thrashes Helmetless Rider...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Sundar Lal Patwa Threatens Cop After Ex-CM Shivraj's Mic Was...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Sundar Lal Patwa Threatens Cop After Ex-CM Shivraj's Mic Was...