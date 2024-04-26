AGAINST ALL ODDS: Girl Braves Health Challenges To Shine In Class 10 Board Exam

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): In a testament to resilience and determination, Deepali Thakur, a student of Hatpipalya Garakhedi School, has emerged victorious despite enduring significant health challenges. Diagnosed with damaged kidneys at a tender age of four, Deepali's journey has been marked by perseverance and unwavering spirit.

Despite undergoing a kidney operation in 2021 and battling poor vision due to cataracts, Deepali refused to succumb to adversity. With the unwavering support of her family and the care of Dr Jai Kripalani from Indore Vidyalaya, Deepali's journey towards success began to unfold. Her father, Ravindra Singh Thakur, recollects the harrowing ordeal of her illness, stating, "When Deepali was four years old, it was found that both her kidneys were damaged."

The family's relentless pursuit of treatment eventually led to a successful kidney transplant, with Deepali's mother selflessly donating her kidney. Despite the odds, Deepali's indomitable spirit shone through. Refusing to let her circumstances define her, she pursued her education fervently.

Today, she stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, having passed class 10 board exam with flying colours, securing 67 per cent. Her achievements have not only brought pride to her family but also garnered accolades from her school, Kids Temple Hatpipalya. Principal Rajesh Jat, director Rajendra Kumar Baredia, and the entire school community extend their heartfelt congratulations to Deepali on her remarkable feat.

In a touching tribute, Deepali's paternal uncle, Narendra Singh, expressed his gratitude towards the individuals who supported Deepali's educational journey. He remarked, "A soldier's struggle, my daughter, my pride." Deepali's story serves as a poignant reminder of the power of resilience and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.