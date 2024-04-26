MP: Over 100 Including 60 Kids Fall Sick Due To Diarrhoea Outbreak In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid scorching heat, over 100 persons, including 60 children fell ill within 24 hours, due to a diarrhoea outbreak in four wards of Burhanpur district on Friday. Over 100 people were admitted to the District Hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. The worst affected regions were Nagjhiri, Azad Nagar, Bairi Maidan, Khairati Bazaar and Bhudhwara.

According to the villagers, the reason behind the outbreak was the contaminated water sources. On being informed, the health department has sprung into action, dispatching six teams to conduct surveys in the affected areas.

Residents were cautioned against consuming untreated water and advised to filter and boil water before consumption. The survey teams raised concerns over sewage system malfunctions and water pipeline leakages, facilitating the infiltration of dirty water into households.

The ongoing testing of the Tapti Water Reclamation Scheme's pipelines has contributed to the problem, as the chlorine contamination in the water supply has been affecting children. A sudden surge in vomiting and diarrhoea patients has overwhelmed the district hospital since Thursday night.

With the medical ward at full capacity, mattresses were laid on the floor for treatment. Entire hospital staff are deployed to manage the crisis, primarily focusing on medical and children's wards. Fortunately, doctors report a swift recovery, with patients discharged within 24 hours.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Sandeep Srivastava assured that personnel have been mobilised to address the issue. He also emphasised consumption of clean water to mitigate its spread. Civil surgeon Pradeep Mozes said that children admitted at district hospital showed significant signs of recovery.