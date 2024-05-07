MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Sumitra Meda Joins Congress

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): BJP suffered another setback in the Lok Sabha elections as JAYS tribal leader and independent candidate Sumitra Meda from Ratlam-Jhabua constituency along with hundreds of joined Congress.

Addressing a press conference at the Jhabua Congress office on Tuesday, Meda said that Congress advocates for increasing the reservation ceiling for marginalised groups, protecting tribal rights in the face of BJP posing a threat to the democracy and Constitution of India.

She along with hundreds of workers was inspired by the party's policies and its historic role in defending democratic values.

Jhabua MLA Vikrant Bhuria stressed that this wasn't merely a shift in political allegiances but a united front against threats to democracy and tribal self-respect. Congress vows to save democracy, reservation, Constitution, and rights of the poor, he added.

He also urged voters to exercise their franchise not just to elect their representatives but to decide whether they want to secure their constitutional rights or witness the nation "veer towards dictatorship".

Several prominent leaders, including Congress district president Prakash Raka, district Congress committee spokesperson Ali Asgar Bohra, and Jhabua mandal president Jitendra Rathore, among others also were present.