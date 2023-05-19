Indore: Now, scan QR code & get audio guide of 7 historic places of state

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On International Museum Day, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board launched QR-based audio guide of seven museums of the state on Thursday.

Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowment Minister Usha Thakur formally launched the QR-based audio guides at Lal Bagh Palace in Indore online. She said that it was a new initiative of the tourism department to connect technology with history. This innovation would introduce the future young generation to rich history of Madhya Pradesh in an interesting manner. The audio guide is free. “It will be our endeavor to provide this type of audio guide facility in future at other state protected monuments and museums as well,” she said.

All guests along with Additional Managing Director, MP Tourism Board Vivek Shrotriya visited Lal Bagh Palace. Everyone listened to and appreciated the audio guide by scanning the QR code from their mobile. Shrotriya said that QR code based audio guide was launched in State Museum and Tribal Museum in Bhopal, Lalbagh Palace in Indore, Gujri Mahal Archaeological Museum in Gwalior, Maharaja Chhatrasal Museum in Dhubela and Observatory and Triveni Museum in Ujjain. This facility is already available at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre (Minto Hall), and has received positive response.