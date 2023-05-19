Indore: Resignation accepted; DAVV exam controller walks out in six months

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly one-and-a-half month after putting in papers, Department of Higher Education (DHE) accepted Prof SS Thakur’s resignation on Thursday. He had assumed charge of exam controller at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya barely six months before.

“I will take my relieving letter from vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Friday and cut my ties with DAVV,” he said.

Thakur was appointed as exam controller of DAVV by DHE in October last year but he assumed the charge in November. He was the first permanent exam controller after KN Chaturvedi whose deputation ended in 2014.

However, nearly four months after assuming the charge, Thakur submitted an application to vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain in last week of March stating that he wished to quit the job and go back to Holkar College.

In his application to the VC, Thakur said that he wanted to step down as exam controller and sought a favourable recommendation from her side to the Department of Higher Education which had sent him on deputation to DAVV.

Thakur confirmed the development to Free Press but did not disclose the reason for his move.

Later it came to fore that he was sulking over not being given Rs 10,000 grade and official vehicle.

The university had forwarded his application to DHE as it was his recruiter. After a gap of nearly one-and-a-half month, DHE accepted his resignation.