Madhya Pradesh: Breaking Convention, Daughters Light Father's Funeral Pyre In Barwani | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Defying entrenched social customs and conventions, two daughters performed the final rites for their father, including lighting the funeral pyre, challenging the long-standing belief that only sons have the privilege of this solemn duty. According to the Hindu tradition, those who don't have a son are cremated by their brother's son but not by their daughters.

However, challenging the conservative practice, many daughters these days have been shouldering the responsibility of cremating their parents. Sandeep Kumar Patel, a respected member of the Diabhai Patel family in the town, passed away at the age of 52 due to a sudden heart attack.

Despite the traditional expectation that only sons should conduct the last rites, Sandeep's daughters, both present at the crematorium, stepped forward to honour their father's memory. Riddhi Kashyap Patel, the elder daughter who resides in Canada, arrived home in time to participate in her father's final rites.

Alongside her younger sister, who is currently studying in Anand, Gujarat, Riddhi exemplified the fusion of duty and love, disregarding gender norms to ensure her father's peaceful transition.

Witnesses at the crematorium were deeply moved by the daughters' act of devotion, recognising the significance of their gesture in challenging societal conventions. Riddhi's heartfelt participation in her father's last journey served as a testament to the enduring bond between parent and child, transcending traditional roles and expectations.

The courageous display by Sandeep Patel's daughters serves as a powerful reminder that love and duty know no gender boundaries, inspiring many to reconsider age-old customs and embrace a more inclusive approach to honouring the departed soul.