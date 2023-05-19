Indore: IISR recommends 7 new Soybean varieties

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR) has proposed seven new varieties to Central government for notification. The unique feature of these varieties is that it grows in short time and offers more yield.

The recommendations of these varieties were made in 53rd Annual Group Meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Soybean organised on May 16 and 17 in Gwalior. It was organised jointly by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR) Indore, and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya. The inaugural programme was conducted under chairmanship of ICAR’s Deputy Director General (Crop Science) Dr Tilak Raj Sharma while Vice-Chancellor of RVSKVV, Gwalior, Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla addressed the gathering as chief guest. The other dignitaries present were IISR director, Indore, Dr KH Singh, ICAR’s Assistant Director General (Oilseeds and Pulses) Dr Sanjeev Gupta and Director, Research Services, RVSKVV, Gwalior, Dr. Sanjay Sharma. More than 100 scientists from various centres associated with All India Coordinated Soybean Research Project (AICRPS) participated in the meeting and reviewed the research programmes carried out in the past year.

On this occasion, Dr KH Singh presented report of research activities and experiments conducted during the last Kharif season at various centres in different states of the country. He appreciated the soybean scientists for advanced technology, methods and latest varieties developed by them in 2022.

According to him, this year, seven new soybean varieties had been proposed for identification in three different zones.

These include three varieties developed by IISR for central region-NRC 181 (Kunitz trypsin inhibitor free), NRC 188 (the first vegetable soybean of the central region), NRC 165; Two varieties- JS 22-12 and JS 22-16 of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur, Soybean variety PS 1670, developed by scientists of Govind Vallabh Pant Agricultural University, Pantnagar which has been identified for the northern plains of the country, and variety RSC 11-35, developed by Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur, which has been identified for the eastern region of the country.